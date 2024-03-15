500 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,510 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.10. 34,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,060. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

