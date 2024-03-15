56,401 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.79. 90,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,737. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

