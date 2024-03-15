6,522 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $32.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
