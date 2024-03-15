6,875 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,277 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Calix by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Calix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,380 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Calix Price Performance

NYSE CALX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.