7,041 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.80. 647,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average of $226.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

