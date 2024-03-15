7,820 Shares in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVGE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,040. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

