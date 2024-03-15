85,463 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

