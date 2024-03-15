8,783 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $36,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,091.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,055 shares of company stock worth $34,402,873 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

