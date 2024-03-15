89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 3.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 256,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,346,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

