90 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

NFLX traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $609.43. 2,368,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,854. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $293.54 and a one year high of $624.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

