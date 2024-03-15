AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Stephen E. Wakefield Sells 24,655 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,666. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.23.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after buying an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after buying an additional 1,380,751 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AAON by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 571,127 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

