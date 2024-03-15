Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

ABT traded down $5.44 on Friday, reaching $113.41. 10,478,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The company has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

