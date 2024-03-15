AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.79. 1,606,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,609. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

