ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the February 14th total of 1,617,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,819.8 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABMRF opened at $16.75 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

