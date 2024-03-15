ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the February 14th total of 1,617,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,819.8 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
ABMRF opened at $16.75 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.
About ABN AMRO Bank
