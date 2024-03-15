Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Down 2.5%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.30 and last traded at $78.30. 71,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 500,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.