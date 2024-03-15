ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.94.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $335,105 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

