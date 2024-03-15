Acala Token Reaches One Day Volume of $32.20 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $163.40 million and approximately $32.20 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005682 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,347.99 or 0.99829100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.16414465 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $40,955,979.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

