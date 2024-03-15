Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.