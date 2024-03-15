Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $264.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

