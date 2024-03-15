Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 3.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $193.56 and last traded at $195.66. Approximately 12,395,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 78,155,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.76.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $300.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 736.4% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after buying an additional 2,390,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

