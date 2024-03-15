Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

ADNWW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

