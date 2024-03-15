Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
ADNWW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
