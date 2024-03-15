AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACM. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACM opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.