aelf Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.31 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. aelf has a market cap of $455.49 million and $24.31 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001392 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,800,325 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

