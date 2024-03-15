Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.