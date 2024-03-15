Aeva Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 19th (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 19th.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:AEVA opened at $0.99 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

