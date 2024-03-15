Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 186,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 111,409 shares.The stock last traded at $21.19 and had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Afya by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

