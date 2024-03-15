AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.42

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 11718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
The firm has a market cap of $599.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.
Shares of AgeX Therapeutics are going to split on Monday, March 18th. The 8-5 split was announced on Monday, March 18th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
