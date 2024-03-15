AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.42

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 11718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

The firm has a market cap of $599.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics are going to split on Monday, March 18th. The 8-5 split was announced on Monday, March 18th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning grew its position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:AGE Free Report ) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

