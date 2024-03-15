agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.46

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2478804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

agilon health Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile



agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

