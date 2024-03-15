AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

