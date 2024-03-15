Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CAO Stephen Breslin Acquires 450 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Breslin purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.33 per share, with a total value of $24,898.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,700.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,164,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

