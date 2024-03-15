Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CAO Stephen Breslin Acquires 450 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Breslin purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.33 per share, with a total value of $24,898.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,700.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.
A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
