AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$7.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOS. Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.75.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$5.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$146.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

