Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

