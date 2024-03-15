Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,607,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

