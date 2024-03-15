Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
