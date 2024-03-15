Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Up to $27.37

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $28.01. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 402,792 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 282,190 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

