Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Brian Mckelligon Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00.

NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 59,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,561. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

AKYA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

