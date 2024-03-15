Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Shares of AQN stock opened at C$8.21 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.31. The stock has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.32.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
