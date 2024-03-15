Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.08

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 45580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.
Allianz Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
