Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.08

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 45580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Allianz Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.