Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$22.25 to C$21.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AP.UN. Raymond James lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.67.

AP.UN opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.56. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

