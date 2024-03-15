Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $10.02

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $10.23. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 374,850 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Altimmune Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

