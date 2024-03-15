Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $10.02

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $10.23. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 374,850 shares changing hands.
ALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
