American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

