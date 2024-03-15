American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $189.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $220.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.38. The company has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $224.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

