American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

