American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.10

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.10 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 420377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.