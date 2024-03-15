AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.82

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $182.82 and last traded at $182.76, with a volume of 290805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,199,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.