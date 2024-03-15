Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

