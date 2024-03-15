Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.86

Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 16439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $498.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.