Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.17 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $214.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

