Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

