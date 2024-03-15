Analysts Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Price Target at $19.80

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE:PINE opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 million, a P/E ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 578.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

