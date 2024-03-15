Analysts Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) PT at $8.86

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Altus Power

Altus Power stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,673 shares of company stock worth $950,978 in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.